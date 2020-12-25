WANTED: 3 people named the ‘Most Wanted’ in 2019 by Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help in tracking down three people they have given the title “2019 Most Wanted Safe Street Criminals.”

The trio of criminals is pictured at the top of this article. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. Call 719-542-7867 with information.

Daniel Crookham (33): has seven warrants. He has six no bond warrants for Failure to Appear and one no bond warrant for Assault. These warrants include the following charges: Habitual Criminal, Dangerous Drugs, Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender x2, Felony Menacing with a Deadly Weapon x4, Violent Crimes-Used Weapons x2, Harassment x2, Robbery, Theft, Criminal Mischief and Traffic Offenses. His total bond is $21,000.

Anthony Sanchez (40): has two warrants for Identity Theft which include the following charges: Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, ID Theft – Uses to Obtain x2, Forgery – Check/Commercial Instrument, Financial Transaction Dev/Unauthorized Use and Theft. His total bond amount is $30,000.

Francisco Berumen (30): has two no bond warrants for Failure to Appear which include Vehicular Assault – Reckless Driving, Vehicular Assault – DUI, Reckless Driving, Motor Vehicle Theft, DUI and Driving Under Restraint. He has two additional warrants for Failure to Appear which include Motor Vehicle Theft x2. His bond amount is $7,000.

