Salvation Army hands out meals on Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army spent Christmas morning giving out free meals to the community. They prepared meals for around 2,000 people, whether it was delivery or drive-up.

The organization had to cancel their in person meals this year due to COVID-19, but wanted to make sure the meals were still given out to those who need them. Captain Doug Hanson, the Officer in charge of Salvation Army in El Paso county, tells 11 News the need is important this year.

“The need is even greater a lot of people have been furloughed or reached out to us because of COVID. We’ve seen in great demand for food pantry in a rental assistance and so we knew that the demand for the holiday meals would be up”, says Hanson.

The organization also had to turn away some volunteers this year because of the pandemic. With the in-person meals not being handed out this year the Salvation Army had to put a cap on the amount of volunteers they were able to have. This is something the organization says was difficult to do.

Even with a loss of several volunteers, the show still had to go on and meals had to be made. “People have lost hope during the season and we’re just one of the ways we can re-instill hope in to other people and show them there are those that care” says Hanson.

Today’s meals went to people living in Woodland Park, Fountain Valley, Manitou Springs, and the homeless shelter.

