Woman missing out of Pueblo County on Christmas Eve located

A missing woman was reported out of Pueblo County on 12/24/20.
A missing woman was reported out of Pueblo County on 12/24/20.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM MST
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (12/25): The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has de-activated an alert for a missing Pueblo County woman.

No other information was released by CBI.

_____________________________________

PREVIOUS (12/24): A statewide alert was issued for a missing woman in Colorado on Christmas Eve.

Arlene Carter, 81, is pictured at the top of this article. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued the senior alert at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. She was last seen in Pueblo County just after 4 p.m. in the area of 34th Lane and Ford Road. The neighborhood is close to Pueblo County High School east of Pueblo. She was on foot and was last seen wearing a bright green and black jacket with jeans.

Authorities are reporting Carter has a limp and suffers from cognitive impairment.

If you see Carter, you’re asked to call 911.

