3 injured in Colorado Springs fire on Christmas Eve; police investigating cause

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were injured in a fire on Christmas Eve in Colorado Springs.

Just after 9 p.m. firefighters were called to an area along Oro Blanco Drive near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. Battalion Chief Gary Reading told 11 News crews were met with some challenges right off the bat.

“This location is -- does have on this location basically like a single-family residence, but what’s different about this than our normal structure is this is surrounded by a storage unit facility. Usually these facilities have one living quarter, so someone lives there, you know, year-round managing the facility, so there’s just one structure inside the actual storage facility. So that creates a little bit of a challenge with spacing and getting our vehicles in there, but the original dispatched address was a little bit different when we pulled up than the one that we received on the phone, but we figured it out quickly.”

Once on scene, firefighters were alerted that two adults and a child had been injured in the fire.

“I sent my second resources in to start treating the patients. We do have paramedics on all our engine companies, and three patients were treated by our paramedics and transported into AMR ambulances,” Reading said.

Two of the three suffered serious burns. It’s not clear if the child was among the two seriously hurt. The third person just had minor injuries.

The fire was declared under control just before 9:20 p.m.

There’s no word yet on a cause, but police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who witnessed the fire is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.