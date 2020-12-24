Advertisement

Some restaurants are approved for indoor dining in Douglas County as more Colorado counties get variance approval

Details on who is eligible to participate in Colorado's 5 star program and what the benefits are.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly three dozen businesses in a Colorado county were able to operate with fewer COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday thanks to the 5 Star State Certification Program.

The Tri-County Health Department announced “Christmas arrived early for Douglas County.” Following 10 days of stable and declining hospitalizations, Douglas County received a green light allowing businesses to have indoor patrons up to 25 percent of their capacity, even though the county remains in “Level Red” under the state’s COVID-19 Dial Framework. Typically under “Level Red,” indoor dining at all restaurants is not allowed. With the 5 Star Program, county health leaders can make exceptions for businesses the meet the requirements of a checklist and apply for the opportunity.

The 5 Star Program gives select counties the opportunity to add safety measure to speed up re-opening. El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller feels the proposal just doesn’t work. Click here for more on what Commissioner Waller had to say after a letter was sent to the state.

Pueblo County leaders believe they can get approval for the 5 Star program in the next two weeks.

“We honor the hundreds of individuals throughout the County whose dedication to this outcome created the opportunity for our businesses to reopen today,” said Douglas County Commissioner Roger Partridge. “And a hat’s off to Mesa County, specifically Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese, for her leadership creating the model that helped us move forward so quickly with our program.”

More than 100 other businesses in Douglas County are pursuing approval for the program.

The certified business list in Douglas County of restaurants that are allowed to offer indoor dining and gyms that can allow more people inside at one time, as of Dec. 23, is below:

ABOUT THE 5 STAR VARIANCE PROGRAM:

Known as the 5 Star State Certification Program or the 5 Star Variance Program by the CDPHE, the program in Douglas County will be known as the COVID Best Practices Business Certification Program. Businesses that seek and achieve successful certification through the County’s program will receive designation as a Certified COVID Best Practices Business. The program encourages businesses to implement COVID safety measures beyond what is already required, and thus accelerate their increased capacity.

