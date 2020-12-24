Advertisement

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Wednesday night under investigation

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs. 12/23/20.
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs. 12/23/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed down part of N. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Just before 9:45 p.m. police announced the southbound lanes of N. Academy Boulevard were closed at Uintah Street for a crash involving a pedestrian. The intersection is just north of Galley Road near the Citadel Mall. Westbound Galley Road at N. Academy was also closed for the investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian who died on scene was not available last time this article was updated. Early into the investigation police believe the pedestrian was crossing without the right of way. The driver of the car involved was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

As more details are shared this article will be updated.

