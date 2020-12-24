Deadly crash closes part of S. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash closed a major Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday night.

At about 6 p.m. northbound S. Nevada Avenue was closed in the area of Southgate Road. The intersection is south of downtown Colorado Springs.

The closure is expected to last for several hours. According to Colorado Springs Police, a vehicle reportedly rolled and hit a light pole. At least one person was killed.

“Heavy traffic congestion is expected. Please avoid the area and drive safely,” a social media post by CSPD read.



