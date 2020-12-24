Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Governor Jared Polis after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the...
Governor Polis extends several Executive Orders in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Vehicle occupied by victims Nichole Gough (driver), and Benjamin Mitton (passenger), after the...
2 Colorado liquor store merchants sentenced for providing alcohol to someone visibly intoxicated before a deadly crash
Power outage in Colorado Springs 12/25/20
Power outage impacts thousands of customers in Colorado Springs on Christmas Day
Explosion in Nashville (Source: CNN)
CBS: Person of interest identified in connection to Nashville bombing
Midway power structure in southern El Paso County.
‘Lights Out’: Neo-Nazi plot to disable power grid allegedly included attacking sub-station in Colorado

Latest News

FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
December's coronavirus deaths were the most for any month of the pandemic
December deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic
Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
Six people were wounded while shooting a music video in Lynn, Mass., on Saturday night.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Unemployment benefits lapse for millions as Trump doesn’t sign bill