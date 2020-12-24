MISSING: At-risk teen out of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating an at-risk teen.

On Wednesday at about 5 p.m., CSPD shared a photo of 18-year-old Cameron Tracy. Limited details were provided, other than Tracy was last seen in a green “camo” baseball hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

It isn’t clear why Tracy is considered at-risk.

A picture of Tracy is at the top of this article and below. If you have any information on his location you can call 719-444-7000.

CSPD requests your help in locating an At-Risk-Adult identified as 18-year-old Cameron Tracy. He is a white male, 5’7, 115 lbs, red hair & hazel eyes. He was last seen in a green camo baseball hat, black hoodie, light blue jeans, & white shoes. Please call 719-444-7000 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/3pWY0IvVKQ — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2020

