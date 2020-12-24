MISSING: At-risk teen out of Colorado Springs
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating an at-risk teen.
On Wednesday at about 5 p.m., CSPD shared a photo of 18-year-old Cameron Tracy. Limited details were provided, other than Tracy was last seen in a green “camo” baseball hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
It isn’t clear why Tracy is considered at-risk.
A picture of Tracy is at the top of this article and below. If you have any information on his location you can call 719-444-7000.
