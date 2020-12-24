‘Dasher’ delivers Colorado woman her lunch, small gesture goes a long way

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I hear it all the time from 11 News viewers... “Please share more good news.”

Almost every single time I share an uplifting story, I’m hit with a different kind of feedback. “Must be a slow news day.”

For the record, it is never a slow news day in Colorado. I enjoy taking a break from the tragic stories and information-packed news conferences to share a simple picture or message that could bring a little bit of joy to someone else!

Sheena Albertson in Colorado Springs reached out hoping we would do a quick story on a moment that made her day this week. I have no problem doing just that, and encourage others to share their “good news” with me.

It’s the little things that mean so much! I was having a bit of a stressful day and I ordered my lunch from door dash as... Posted by Sheena Albertson on Monday, December 21, 2020

Chatting with Sheena over Facebook, I learned the day she was delivered her special her lunch, was also her mother’s birthday. Her mom passed away 20 years ago, and the little gift from “Dasher” went a long way in making her day just a little bit better.

“Little things like that really do make someone’s day and you might think someone looks happy without ever knowing what they are going through,” Sheena wrote. “I wanted them to be recognized and show that little guy that I appreciate him.”

Feel free to share your good news below:

