CSU-Pueblo introduces new mascot “Roch”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s a new member of the Pack!

CSU-Pueblo athletics introduced “Roch” Wednesday, their newest mascot. Roch (pronounced “rock”) is part Siberian husky, malamute, Belgian malinois, and boxer. He is 15 months old. Roch was adopted by Carol and Mark Rickman, and will appear at live sporting events for the Thunderwolves in the future.

Roch takes the place of Tundra, who was the CSU-Pueblo mascot for 12 years. Tundra died in March.

“Roch brings a renewed spirit to the Pack,” CSU Pueblo Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Paul Plinske said in a release. “It has been a long year and we miss Tundra dearly, but Roch represents our future and the hope that exists in 2021 and beyond. We are so grateful to Carol and Mark Rickman for making this possible.”

