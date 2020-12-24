‘Christmas for all’ banquet helps spread holiday cheer during uncertain times in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Springs Rescue Mission spent Christmas Eve handing out meals to people in need of some holiday cheer. Hundreds of people came out to get the free meals Thursday afternoon.

The organization opened its new dining center in September 2020 and is excited to give out the holiday meals to those who need them. In the past, the Rescue Mission has given out Christmas meals at the City Auditorium, but since it has been transformed into a homeless isolation center, they opened up this dining hall.

Jack Briggs, the president and CEO of the Springs Rescue Mission, says doing things to spread hope during these uncertain times is more important than ever.

“I think for a lot of people out there Christmas is a season of hope. It’s a time for people to spend time with family and friends and build that hope in their lives. If there’s ever a year that we need help this has been it,” says Briggs.

In order to keep staff and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, they took several precautions while handing out the meals. They spread out the hours people could come so they did not have too many people in the building at one time and spread out seats to allow for social distancing.

Even in these unprecedented times, Briggs hopes he can shed a little light for the community and help them look forward to a better future.

The Springs Rescue Mission spread holiday cheer by giving out meals to those who need it Thursday morning. (Springs Rescue Mission)

