Stabbing investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

Officers received the call just after 4 p.m. The victim was reportedly stabbed in an area close to N. Weber Street and Fontanero Street just southeast of Penrose Hospital.

Police tell 11 News they have good reason to believe the suspect and victim knew each other. As of 6 p.m. the suspect was still at large and no description was available. It isn’t clear how serious the injuries are for the victim.

If you notice anything suspicious in the area you’re asked to call 719-444-7000. If you believe your life is in danger, call 911.

