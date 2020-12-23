MISSING: 83-year-old man with dementia last seen in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a missing and at-risk man.

Authorities shared a photo of 83-year-old Mac Davis Tuesday night. Davis reportedly has dementia and needs his medications. He was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in an area close to the Broadmoor World Arena.

Davis may be driving a white 2009 Nissan Murano with Colorado license plate number 304-UOH.

Call 719-390-5555 if seen.

Have you seen 83 year old Mac Davis?

The vehicle is a white 2009 Nissan Murano, bearing Colorado plate 304-UOH.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid wool shirt, tan pants, black shoes, glasses, and a watch on his left wrist.



If seen please call 719-390-5555.

