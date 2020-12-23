Advertisement

Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An emergency medical technician said he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on a man infected with the coronavirus who later died after going into cardiac arrest during a United Airlines flight.

Tony Aldapa, a Navy veteran, said his training kicked in when he saw the passenger needed medical help during the Dec. 14 flight from Orlando, Florida, to Los Angeles. He knew the potential health risks of performing CPR on someone he didn’t know but didn’t flinch and started chest compressions on the man, whose wife told Aldapa he had virus symptoms, KNBC-TV reported.

An autopsy found the 69-year-old Los Angeles man died of acute respiratory failure and confirmed he was infected with COVID-19, according to a report from the coroner of Jefferson Parish in Louisiana that listed the death as natural.

Aldapa said he had planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday because he is a licensed EMT and an emergency room worker. Instead, he is awaiting results from a coronavirus test.

“Ten times out of 10, I would still get up and help,” said Aldapa, who has had a headache, cough and body aches since soon after flight. “I was just thinking, ‘There’s a guy that needs CPR.’”

Aldapa, along with another EMT and ICU nurse, took turns doing CPR on the man, who has not been identified. The group did not do mouth-to-mouth but had rotated a resuscitator and oxygen mask to help the man breathe while doing chest compressions for 45 minutes.

The man’s wife was overheard saying he felt sick before the flight and had lost his sense of taste and smell.

“She told me he had been short of breath and on the way back home he was going to get tested for COVID,” said Aldapa, who works at a Veterans Administration medical center in West Los Angeles.

The man died at a hospital after an emergency landing. The flight continued to Los Angeles.

United Airlines said all passengers are required to fill out a ready-to-fly questionnaire to acknowledge they don’t have COVID-19 or related symptoms. Several passengers said the man Aldapa helped showed symptoms, but it remained unclear if he had the coronavirus.

The airline reached out to Aldapa to thank him and said it sent the flight manifest to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Aldapa said the CDC had not contacted him.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town
30 to 40 dead cows were found in an El Paso County field. 11 News is choosing to censor the...
Dozens of dead cows found in El Paso County, investigation underway
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 12/22/20.
Man stabbed multiple times in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Colorado lawmakers respond to COVID-relief deal

Latest News

Residents in Custer, Washington were ordered to evacuate after a train carrying crude oil...
Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris, left, has pleaded not guilty on Dec. 17, to federal child...
‘Cheer’ star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges
(CNN/file)
‘Balloon Boy’ parents pardoned by Colorado governor
CMHIP has been giving out the Moderna vaccine to their staff members since Monday.
Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo receives Moderna vaccine