Advertisement

KFC chicken-warming game console in works

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.(Source: KFC Gaming)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get stranger, KFC is introducing a new gaming console, shaped like a bucket, that includes a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep your chicken warm while you’re playing video games.

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.

Cooler Master, which partnered with KFC to build the console, says it has a custom-built cooling system to keep hardware at a regular temperature.

It also uses heat, produced by its components, to warm the chicken chamber.

According to a Twitter post last month, KFC was aiming for a mid-December launch, but given that Christmas is fast approaching, it appears it won’t happen until 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town
30 to 40 dead cows were found in an El Paso County field. 11 News is choosing to censor the...
Dozens of dead cows found in El Paso County, investigation underway
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Colorado lawmakers respond to COVID-relief deal
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Peaks N Pines Brewing in Colorado Springs
El Paso County and Colorado Springs leaders write letter to governor requesting indoor dining to open now

Latest News

Colorado Springs is a finalist for Space Command's permanent home
Colorado Springs is a finalist for Space Command's permanent home
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden introduces Conn. schools chief as education secretary pick