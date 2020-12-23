‘It’s just so wrong’: Seniors left scrambling after apartment complex bought out, raises rent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Roughly 30 seniors had been living at Taylor Apartments in central Colorado Springs when new owners bought the complex in September 2020.

According to the seniors who had been living there, the apartment complex had been for people 55+ since it was built in 1964.

Calvin Newton and Jim Anderson, two people who live at the complex, reached out to KKTV 11 News for help. They said the new owners raised rent and allowed people of all ages to start renting out units.

“It was just completely changed with no warning,” Anderson said.

He showed Call For Action reporter Jenna Middaugh the rent notice that was left on his door Sept. 25. It stated his rent would increase to $849 on Dec. 1. Before, he told 11 News he had been paying $600.

Newton said he was in a similar boat.

“If he raised it 5 or 10 percent or $50 or something, you know, we find a way for that, but how can you come up with an extra $400 every month?” Newton questioned.

By early December, the seniors said there were only about 11 of them left at the complex.

“When that lease came out and the notice came out of the rent being raised, there were people who were living here already for a couple of decades. They panicked out. It was traumatic for them,” Anderson said.

He shared his 22-page lease with 11 News and said there were quite a few things in the document that concerned him.

“Things that implied that we have to get up on the roof, and we have to clean the gutters, and we have to do it at our own cost.”

Laura Keenan is one tenant who said she “escaped” the complex just in time.

“Even though I left the premises, my heart is still here,” she said. “I still believe in these people, and they shouldn’t have to go through this, and it’s gotten even worse. It’s ridiculous.”

Some of the remaining tenants are planning to move out. Diana Forest told 11 News she qualifies for Section 8 Housing. That means she gets money from the government to help cover part of her rent.

“Section 8 won’t approve the hike in the rent amount, so I can’t live here,” she said.

Now, she’s planning to move out by the end January, but when she spoke with 11 News in early December, she hadn’t yet found a place to stay.

“I bought a car that I can camp in, and if I have to move into my newer car and put a bed in there and stuff, I guess I’ll travel south where it’s warm,” Forest said.

Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman has been trying to help the seniors at Taylor Apartments. He worked with the city and other organizations to pull together funding to create a position at Silver Key to support impacted seniors. He said his goal is for the position to prepare seniors in case another complex gets bought out and the rent is raised.

“It would be my hope that we can get out there in the community to these kinds of complexes and really talk to people about their leases, understand who the ownership is, how secure their situation is going to be for the future,” Skorman said.

He admits affordable housing is a problem in Colorado Springs.

“There is some estimates that we’re 25, 30, 35,000 units short, and it’s not just seniors, but many other categories of people that are struggling to pay rent,” Skorman said. “Prices are going up. A lot of people on fixed incomes are really struggling in terms of trying to live on the money that they get.”

Melissa Marts works for the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging. She said wait lists for older adult housing is 3 to 5 years long.

“Every day another person turns 60 years old, so those numbers continue to grow and people continue to need services,” she said.

When complexes raise rent, she said that impacts seniors extremely hard because many live on fixed incomes.

“There’s no way they’re going to see more money coming. That is what they have, and so they don’t have an option of even considering any of our newer apartment complexes that are going in with average rents of $1,200 a month,” she said.

One way seniors can find cheaper housing is through Sunshine Home Share. It’s a program that pairs older adults up so they can split the cost of rent.

Marts said she’d also like to see the waiting list for senior housing more organized, so seniors don’t miss out on opportunities.

“I hate to say more government or anything like that, but sometimes I wonder, you know, for an older adult to just be able to call or put an application into one place instead of having to do it to the 21 units across the city, you know? Can there just be a 1 one stop to make that happen.”

Marts said she hopes in the future, companies reach out to the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging to give them a heads up if they plan to buy out senior housing complexes.

“We sure don’t want to see more people come in and buy things and just change it up and kick older adults out. There’s got to be a little bit more of a plan.”

Until the community can find a long-term solution or build more affordable housing, Silver Key said it will continue to support the seniors who have been impacted.

“We can offer them real food assistance, real ride assistance, real assistance when it comes to housing navigation and then somebody to talk to and to work through whatever those mental health, behavioral things that come with the jarring that occurs when you are ripped from your home suddenly and at the holiday season,” said Derek Wilson, Silver Key’s chief strategy officer.

Seniors who find themselves needing help can call Silver Key at 719-884-2300. The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments also has a Yellow Book with helpful resources for seniors.

