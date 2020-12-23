Advertisement

Fountain firefighters rescue tenants from burning apartment building

Fire crews from multiple agencies at the scene of an apartment fire in Fountain on Dec. 23, 2020.
Fire crews from multiple agencies at the scene of an apartment fire in Fountain on Dec. 23, 2020.(Fountain Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain firefighters rescued several people trapped in a burning building overnight.

Fire crews had been called out to the Vista Ridge Apartments on Royalty Place around 2:15 Wednesday morning on reports of a fire and tenants unable to escape.

“The initial dispatch reported that numerous occupants were trapped and unable to get out of the building,” officials said in a post on social media. “... Fountain firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming from one side of the complex.”

Firefighters were able to rescue everyone still inside the building. Only one minor injury to an occupant was reported.

Crews from Fort Carson, Security and Hanover assisted with the fire.

“Four families were unfortunately displaced because of this fire. The Fountain Fire Department will be there for you if you need us,” the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

