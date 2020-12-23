Fountain firefighters rescue tenants from burning apartment building

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain firefighters rescued several people trapped in a burning building overnight.

Fire crews had been called out to the Vista Ridge Apartments on Royalty Place around 2:15 Wednesday morning on reports of a fire and tenants unable to escape.

“The initial dispatch reported that numerous occupants were trapped and unable to get out of the building,” officials said in a post on social media. “... Fountain firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming from one side of the complex.”

Firefighters were able to rescue everyone still inside the building. Only one minor injury to an occupant was reported.

Crews from Fort Carson, Security and Hanover assisted with the fire.

“Four families were unfortunately displaced because of this fire. The Fountain Fire Department will be there for you if you need us,” the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

