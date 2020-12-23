Advertisement

Emergency medical personnel begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Pueblo

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, continues to roll out the vaccine to the community.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency Medical Personnel in Pueblo County received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment worked together to vaccinate select first responders. As of Wednesday evening, more than 40,000 people across the state of Colorado have received a dose of a vaccine.

Personnel from local fire agencies and AMR received the vaccine as the first shipment of the Moderna version came in Wednesday morning.

“It’s impressive for us to be able to get this vaccine out so quickly to our first responders,” Sheriff Kirk Taylor said according to a news release. “This a step closer to getting the vaccine to the general public and getting us back to the life we all enjoy”.

The vaccine distribution is based on a phased approach and starts with people who are at the highest risk of getting COVID-19 based on their occupation or vulnerability. Click here for more on the phases.

At Wednesday’s vaccine event, Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber was among the first group of EMS personnel to receive the initial dose of the vaccine.

“This is an amazing day,” said Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the EOC and many entities, we have come to this exciting day. This brings so much peace of mind to know our first responders are going to be safe when they respond to calls in the community.”

The Sheriff’s office had PDPHE have been planning and organizing the vaccine distribution since Dec. 15 and will continue to vaccinate emergency medical services personnel over the next few days.

Select first responders in Pueblo County began receiving the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
Select first responders in Pueblo County began receiving the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

