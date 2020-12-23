Dozens of dead cows found in El Paso County, investigation underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It was an unsettling scene along Highway 94 for drivers in El Paso County on Tuesday with dozens of dead cows visible just off the roadway.

Multiple viewers reached out to 11 News with concerns after noticing the deceased animals just before noon in an area close to Highway 94 and Curtis Road east of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. According to 11 News partner The Gazette, the sheriff’s office believes there is no criminal activity tied to the deaths.

When 11 News arrived at the scene, at least two dozen cows were laying motionless in the grass. A veterinary was called to the area to help with the investigation.

As more details become available this article will be updated. The owner of the cows is asked to contact 11 News at 719-444-7000 with any additional details he or she would like to share with the public.

