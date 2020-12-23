Advertisement

December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s

It’s also called the moon before Yule
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The last full moon of 2020 slips in between two year-end holidays.

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET Tuesday, NASA says.

“December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon - a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Mohicans called it the long night moon because it rose during the longest nights of the year around the winter solstice.

Ancient European pagans called the December full moon the moon before Yule.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town
30 to 40 dead cows were found in an El Paso County field. 11 News is choosing to censor the...
Dozens of dead cows found in El Paso County, investigation underway
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 12/22/20.
Man stabbed multiple times in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Colorado lawmakers respond to COVID-relief deal

Latest News

A man wielded what looked like an ax to smash the windows of a U.S. senator's office in North...
Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
US layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid
12.23.20
MUCH colder and windy Wednesday...
File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus
Tony Aldapa, the EMT who gave CPR to a passenger with COVID-19 symptoms on a flight, speaks...
EMT who gave CPR to flight passenger with COVID speaks