Advertisement

‘Cookie ninjas’ caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor’s porch

By KOVR Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Calif. (KOVR) - A brother and sister are secretly spreading holiday cheer in their neighborhood to brighten spirits during the pandemic.

Imriel Ely and Damon Ely call themselves the cookie ninjas.

The ninjas get why they can’t see their friends in person.

So, they’re baking spirits bright - dropping off the desserts, like cookies and fudge, made by momma ninja herself.

“We figured this way we can still show our friends that we love them and care about them without sharing our germs,” said momma ninja Justine Ely.

They dress in sunglasses and hats to stay inconspicuous.

“One of us hops out and we ring the doorbell and place the cookies,” Imriel said. “And then we run back to the car as fast as we can.”

Despite the cover-up, they were caught red-handed leaving goodies for their friend Lucas.

“It’s not every day you see pirates coming up to your door and giving you cookies,” Lucas said.

During the holiday season, an uptick in porch pirates is seen.

“Porch pirates takes peoples’ gifts and they open them for themselves,” Damon said.

So, this band of do-gooders is putting the spirit back in giving.

Their neighbors aren’t complaining about the sweet gifts.

“I absolutely loved it and I know they love doing it,” Sarah Uhrich, their neighbor, said.

The young ninjas say they hope to make a few more rounds before Christmas, but it’s up to mom because she does the baking.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town
30 to 40 dead cows were found in an El Paso County field. 11 News is choosing to censor the...
Dozens of dead cows found in El Paso County, investigation underway
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Colorado lawmakers respond to COVID-relief deal
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Peaks N Pines Brewing in Colorado Springs
El Paso County and Colorado Springs leaders write letter to governor requesting indoor dining to open now

Latest News

Parents of School District 11 students will have a new option of where to enroll their child in...
School District 11 launching new online school for families who prefer e-learning
Neighbors in Virginia throw a UPS driver a street parade to thank him for his hard work.
UPS driver brought to tears by neighborhood's 'thank you' street parade
For Christmas this year, Andrea Ellis did the bulk of her shopping online. One package came...
COVID-19 test swab discovered in Kohl's package
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
Virus-linked isolation of UK eases but backlog persists
A man pushes carts as a hiring sign shows at a Jewel Osco grocery store in Deerfield, Ill.,...
US layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid