Colorado Springs police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy early Wednesday morning.

Officers say 11-year-old Joseph Seager was last seen near Quail Lake Road in southern Colorado Springs. He’s described as a white male, 5′1, 90 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray basketball shorts, black Nike shoes and a Vans backpack.

Please call 719-444-7000 with any information.

CSPD requests your assistance in locating 11 year old Joseph Seager last seen near Quail Lake Rd. He's a white male, 5'1, 90 lbs, blonde hair, & blue eyes. LSW white t-shirt, dark gray basketball shorts, black Nikes & a Vans backpack. Pls call 444-7000 w/ any info @CSPDDutyLt pic.twitter.com/2DoCWPps8Z — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.