Colorado Springs police looking for missing 11-year-old boy
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:47 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy early Wednesday morning.
Officers say 11-year-old Joseph Seager was last seen near Quail Lake Road in southern Colorado Springs. He’s described as a white male, 5′1, 90 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray basketball shorts, black Nike shoes and a Vans backpack.
Please call 719-444-7000 with any information.
