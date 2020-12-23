Advertisement

Colorado Springs police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

11-year-old Joseph Seager
11-year-old Joseph Seager(CSPD)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:47 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy early Wednesday morning.

Officers say 11-year-old Joseph Seager was last seen near Quail Lake Road in southern Colorado Springs. He’s described as a white male, 5′1, 90 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray basketball shorts, black Nike shoes and a Vans backpack.

Please call 719-444-7000 with any information.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town
30 to 40 dead cows were found in an El Paso County field. 11 News is choosing to censor the...
Dozens of dead cows found in El Paso County, investigation underway
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Colorado lawmakers respond to COVID-relief deal
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Peaks N Pines Brewing in Colorado Springs
El Paso County and Colorado Springs leaders write letter to governor requesting indoor dining to open now

Latest News

12.22.20
MUCH colder and windy Wednesday...
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 12/22/20.
Man stabbed multiple times in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Mac Davis was reported missing on 12/22/20.
83-year-old man reported out missing out of Colorado Springs Tuesday night was found and is safe
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 38,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Colorado as of Tuesday evening