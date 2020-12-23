Advertisement

Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo receives Moderna vaccine

High-risk health care workers at the facility are currently being vaccinated against COVID-19
CMHIP has been giving out the Moderna vaccine to their staff members since Monday.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More COVID-19 vaccines made their way into Pueblo County this week, but this time it was the Moderna vaccine.

The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo received about 800 of the vaccines on Monday. According to the State Health Department they were scheduled to get about 2,300 of the Moderna vaccines. CMHIP tells 11 News the rest of the vaccines went to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

Jill Marshall, the CEO of Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, says these vaccines mean a lot to both her staff and patients. “It is absolutely wonderful that our staff are getting these vaccines. We have such a large amount of staff that live in this community, so it’s also important for the community that we start getting these vaccines and get them administered to protect our patients and staff” says Marshall.

Since the pandemic began in March, CMHIP has been doing their best to make sure patients and staff are staying safe from the virus. Hospital staff tells me they have not had to have a medical unit at the hospital for about ten years, but right after Halloween they created three medical units to care for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Albert Singleton, a Psychiatrist for the Colorado mental Health Institute at Pueblo was able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Singleton says this is an important day for their staff members and will help them move forward. “It was the end of a long journey. What it means is the beginning of the end of the COVID surge. Every person we vaccinate and they get their immunity will be safe. Even more important the patients they’re around will be safe” says Dr. Singleton.

CMHIP tells 11 News they will continue vaccinating staff members who come in contact with the virus until next week.

