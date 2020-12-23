Advertisement

‘Balloon Boy’ parents pardoned by Colorado governor

(CNN/file)
(CNN/file)(KWTX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The parents involved in the infamous 2009 “Balloon Boy” hoax have been given clemency by the Colorado governor.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday that Richard and Mayumi Heene were among the 18 he was pardoning.

“In the case of Richard and Mayumi Heene, the ‘Balloon Boy’ parents, we are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago that wasted the precious time and resources of law enforcement officials and the general public. Richard and Mayumi have paid the price in the eyes of the public, served their sentences, and it’s time for all of us to move on,” Polis said in a statement.

On Oct. 15, 2009, the Heenes reported that their 6-year-old son Falcon had floated away in a UFO-shaped balloon, touching off a furious chase. The balloon’s flight and the chase were broadcast live, taking viewers on an emotional roller coaster as people around the world feared for the child’s safety. Falcon wasn’t found inside the balloon when it finally landed, raising fears that he had fallen out. He turned up later that day hiding in the family’s garage in Fort Collins.

Richard Heene later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to influence a public servant and was sentenced to 90 days in jail. Mayumi Heene served a 20-day jail sentence. The couple was also ordered to pay $36,000 in fines.

The family later moved away from Colorado.

“It’s time to no longer let a permanent criminal record from the ‘Balloon Boy’ saga follow and drag down the parents for the rest of their lives,” Polis said.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town
30 to 40 dead cows were found in an El Paso County field. 11 News is choosing to censor the...
Dozens of dead cows found in El Paso County, investigation underway
Stabbing investigation in Colorado Springs 12/22/20.
Man stabbed multiple times in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Colorado lawmakers respond to COVID-relief deal

Latest News

CMHIP has been giving out the Moderna vaccine to their staff members since Monday.
Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo receives Moderna vaccine
Midway power structure in southern El Paso County.
‘Lights Out’: Neo-Nazi plot to disable power grid allegedly included attacking sub-station in Colorado
Coronavirus
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus
12.23.20
MUCH colder and windy Wednesday...