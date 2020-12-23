Car smashes into someone’s kitchen in Colorado, firefighters recover husky puppies from inside

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - While cooking in her kitchen on Wednesday, a Colorado woman had unexpected company in a near-fatal crash.

A vehicle smashed into the side of a Lakewood home at 5th and Harlan. The impact sent debris and a dishwasher across the kitchen. Thankfully, the woman inside only had minor injuries.

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of inches,” the West Metro Fire Department posted to Twitter.

The driver wasn’t injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Firefighters were able to recover a litter of puppies and take them over to a neighbor for safe keeping while crews worked to remove the vehicle and turn off a broken waterline.

Sometimes it's just a matter of inches. A woman was cooking in her kitchen this afternoon when a vehicle smashed into the back of a house at 5th and Harlan. The impact sent debris and the dishwasher- which was sitting next to the stove- flying across the room. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WWJNWVPmxd — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.