Car smashes into someone’s kitchen in Colorado, firefighters recover husky puppies from inside

A car smashed into a home and firefighters were able to recover Husky puppies inside. 12/23/20.(West Metro Fire)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - While cooking in her kitchen on Wednesday, a Colorado woman had unexpected company in a near-fatal crash.

A vehicle smashed into the side of a Lakewood home at 5th and Harlan. The impact sent debris and a dishwasher across the kitchen. Thankfully, the woman inside only had minor injuries.

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of inches,” the West Metro Fire Department posted to Twitter.

The driver wasn’t injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Firefighters were able to recover a litter of puppies and take them over to a neighbor for safe keeping while crews worked to remove the vehicle and turn off a broken waterline.

