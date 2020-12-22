Advertisement

Midwestern universities form alliance to lure Space Command to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KKTV) - Four Midwestern universities have formed a space-oriented academic and research alliance aimed at luring the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that University of Nebraska President Ted Carter says the partnership with the University of North Dakota, Kansas State University and Purdue would develop new degree programs and research initiatives. Offutt is among the six finalists to become the headquarters. Other finalists are Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama, the former Kelly Air Force Base in Texas, and Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Space Command’s current home.

Colorado Springs learned in May that it would remain the provisional headquarters for Space Command for six years. The city was notified in November that it had made the shortlist to house Space Command permanently.

“Colorado Springs is without question the ideal location to serve as the permanent home of U.S. Space Command considering our incredible quality of life, five military installations, significant existing talent base, and experience as a community that has long supported the U.S. Armed Forces. Along with these assets, we also already have the infrastructure to house this operation, and much of USSPACECOM’s future leadership will be trained right here at the U.S. Air Force Academy. I commend the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC on its tireless work in continuing this bid process,” Springs Mayor John Suthers said following that announcement.

A decision is expected in January.

