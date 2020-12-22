Man severely burned after fire starts near vacant building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering severe burns in a fire Tuesday morning.

Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the man was enveloped in flames when crews reached the scene Tuesday morning. The man was outside a vacant building in the 600 block of South Union Boulevard.

“We received the first 911 call at 8:50 this morning for a building on fire with a possible occupant. Within three minutes, our first unit arrived on scene and indeed found a victim who was fully engulfed in fire at the back of the building,” McConnellogue said.

Paramedics immediately got to work.

“They went to address the victim that was on fire, and everyone else went to address the building that was on fire,” McConnellogue said.

Before firefighters arrived, a bystander who saw what was happening rushed to the man and tried to help him.

“There was one citizen that arrived on scene before us, and that citizen took his jacket around, wrapped it around the victim that was on fire and tried to put the fire out that way,” McConnellogue said. “And then his jacket subsequently caught on fire as well. So he tried to do the best that he could to get the fire out for the victim, but wasn’t successful until we got on scene.”

The victim suffered second and third-degree burns “from head to toe,” according to McConnellogue.

The fire was contained to the outside of the building and was out within minutes. The cause of the fire and how the man was so severely burned remain under investigation. McConnellogue said there were some combustible materials outside the building, but it’s unclear if any contributed to or sparked the fire.

