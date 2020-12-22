Advertisement

Juvenile killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town

(WBKO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - What started out as a deadly shooting turned into a situation that required the assistance of a bomb squad in a small Colorado town on Monday.

At about noon, officers from the Alamosa Police Department were called to 1318 Main Street after a juvenile was reportedly shot. Despite lifesaving efforts, the juvenile was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“During the processing of the scene at 1318 Main Street, Investigators with the Alamosa Police Department located an item which is believed to be a homemade explosive device,” an official with the City of Alamosa wrote in a release posted at about 8 p.m. “Investigators cleared the residence and immediately contacted the Pueblo Bomb Squad who advised to evacuate all businesses and residences within 100 feet as a precaution. The Pueblo Bomb Squad is currently en route to assess the situation. In the meantime, all traffic will be diverted for eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 160.”

The shooting suspect was identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Atencio. Atencio is facing charges including manslaughter, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony menacing and possession of an explosive device.

At last update, authorities were asking the public to avoid the area.

“With the security of the residence and alternative resources assisting, at this time the situation should not be a safety concern to the public,” the release reads. “Please try to avoid this area until we have completed the safety inspection and processing. Further information will be forthcoming.”

