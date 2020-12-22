Advertisement

Ford unveils ‘safe distance’ ugly Christmas sweater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new ugly Christmas sweater helps with social distancing.

Ford calls it the “Safe Distance Christmas Jumper.” It projects the shape of a Christmas tree around you and creates a safe zone for others nearby.

The sweater works through small projectors hidden in the reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail.

It’s a concept design, so it appears you can’t get one just yet.

It’s also unclear if the projection works in daylight.

The sweater is part of Ford’s ongoing “Share the Road” campaign to promote safe driving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed and authorities believe they found a homemade explosive in a small Colorado town
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Paralegal pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct for leaking arrest papers in Letecia Stauch murder case
Basketball (Source: Gray News)
Colorado ‘Season B’ sports with CHSAA, including high school basketball, approved to start in January
A team consisting of multiple agencies makes the difficult trek to the site of a backcountry...
Bodies of 2 skiers recovered following San Juan County avalanche; victims ID’d
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries

Latest News

Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Connecticut's governor reacts to news that President-elect Joe Biden picked Miguel Cardona as...
Conn. governor congratulates Miguel Cardona on his education secretary pick
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis