Evans Army Hospital on Fort Carson will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday

Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - A shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Evans Army Community Hospital on Monday and is expected to be administered on Tuesday.

This round of vaccines will be given to healthcare workers and emergency services personnel as part of the distribution plan put in place by the Department of Defense.

“Vaccines will be offered to EACH patients, including military family members and retirees, at a later date once prioritized groups and individuals have been vaccinated in accordance with the DoD’s Population Schema,” Public Affairs Specialist Amber Martin wrote in a news release.

The vaccine is voluntary and prioritized Department of Defense personnel are “highly” encouraged to take the vaccine, according to the release sent by Martin.

Fort Carson is the first military installation in Colorado to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

