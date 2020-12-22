El Paso County and Colorado Springs leaders write letter to governor requesting indoor dining to open now

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s a new push to allow indoor dining at local restaurants. Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders sent a letter to the governor’ office requesting dining rooms to open at 25% capacity immediately. They plan to increase capacity to 50% in the next two weeks if the numbers keep declining. A maximum of two households would be allowed at each table.

The letter was signed by:

City of Colorado Springs

El Paso County

Colorado Springs City Council

Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

El Paso County Board of Health

Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association

Visit COS.

The letter sent to Governor Jared Polis is described as a counter proposal to the state’s 5 Star program, which gives counties the opportunity to add safety measures to accelerate re-opening.

El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller says the current proposal just doesn’t work.

“We just don’t have the time. These restaurant owners are going out of business right now,” said Waller.

Waller says he was hopeful the Five Star program would be helpful, but he’s frustrated by the suggestions.

“For example, you can pay $20,000 to have this new air handling system put into your restaurant, but to what end? You know, you’re going out of business now, you don’t have that kind of money to invest,” said Waller.

Local businesses like Peaks N Pines brewing in Colorado Springs are restricted to takeout only options, and outdoor seating.

“We just need some relief,” said co-owner Teresa Vieira. “All the restaurants in town, we’re spending hundreds and thousands of dollars on tents and propane and heating. It just adds up.”

Vieira says the state’s program could work, but she describes it as “cumbersome.”

“It is bigger spacing among tables, which it’s going to help that we can do indoor dining but it’s not going to add a big amount of customers,” said Vieira. “There’s contact tracing, and not all of our customers agree with the contact tracing or want their information to be out there.”

The costs add up, and take away from her bottom line. Vieira has poured everything into her business. She’s doing everything to avoid shutting down.

“We just never know what’s the next step. What’s going to be forced upon us next? Are we going to be able to open up? said Vieira. “That’s the scary part. So many of the small businesses, many of our breweries, we’re all independently owned and we’ve all spent our life savings, our retirement savings for this business.”

