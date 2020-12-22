Colorado lawmakers responds to COVID-relief deal

(KKTV) - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are voicing their opinion on the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by the U.S. House Monday night.
The bill has yet to clear the senate. Lawmakers included a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages that equated to a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation.
Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn from Colorado issued the following statement:
Other Colorado lawmakers shared their feelings on social media:
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.