Advertisement

Colorado lawmakers responds to COVID-relief deal

Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn.
Congressman Doug Lamborn. Photo courtesy the Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn. (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are voicing their opinion on the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by the U.S. House Monday night.

The bill has yet to clear the senate. Lawmakers included a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages that equated to a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation.

Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn from Colorado issued the following statement:

Other Colorado lawmakers shared their feelings on social media:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undated file photo of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office downtown Colorado Springs headquarters.
Firearm, ballistics vest and other items stolen from El Paso County deputy’s vehicle
A team consisting of multiple agencies makes the difficult trek to the site of a backcountry...
Bodies of 2 skiers recovered following San Juan County avalanche; victims ID’d
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
CSPD to start live fire training
Colorado Springs homeowner holds down burglary suspect until police arrive
Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado open this weekend, tickets go on sale Friday morning

Latest News

Healthcare workers receive Moderna vaccine
Evans Army Hospital on Fort Carson will administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday
Christmas Star from Colorado Springs 12/21/20.
WATCH: View of the Jupiter/Saturn 'Christmas Star' from Colorado Springs on Dec. 21
Strong cold front for Wednesday
One more mild day...
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Crash closed part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening, back open as of 5:30 p.m.