Colorado lawmakers responds to COVID-relief deal

“I was pleased to vote in favor of the first part of this package which included a 3% pay raise for our troops, provides $1.375 billion in border wall funding, and fully funds our nation’s law enforcement. However, I voted against the second part of this package, which increases non-defense spending by $12.5 billion dollars over the budget caps. This legislation included many unrelated provisions such as $23.9 billion-dollars for green new deal loan guarantees, $10 billion dollars to bail out the USPS, $180 million increase for the EPA, $40 million dollars for the Kennedy Center, and $10 million for gender programs in Pakistan. This legislation lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council” and contains COVID19 relief which is overly broad. For example, this legislation includes a $300 weekly federal supplemental unemployment benefit that will unfortunately make one half of Americans receive more by staying home than if they went back to their jobs. It also provides a $600 stimulus check to all Americans whether they are employed or not. The $600-dollar stimulus checks should be targeted, and falls short of focusing support on those who need it most, individuals who have lost their jobs and are suffering from state-mandated lockdowns. This is a not a way to effectively legislate. This omnibus is the longest bill in history, numbering 5593 pages, and the second largest spending bill. To make matters worse, the full text of this bill was not released until hours before Members were expected to vote on its content. In the future, we must allow Members of Congress to engage in negotiation and debate, not craft legislation in secret behind closed doors in the 11th hour, just days before Christmas. This year the process failed. Moving forward we must do better.”