Sexual predator who preyed on children for decades sentenced to 624 years in prison

Joseph Davis, photo from CSPD
Joseph Davis, photo from CSPD (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted pedophile who preyed on children for years will spend the rest of his life and then some behind bars.

Joseph Davis, 69, was sentenced late last week to more than six centuries in prison.

The conviction and sentencing was decades in the making. Davis’ predatory behavior went back years, an arrest in December 2018 would reveal. As 11 News reported in early 2019:

“During the course of the investigation, detectives found evidence that indicated ongoing sexual abuse of other children and the production of child pornography going back at least 35 years.

Police say Davis lived near a school, community center and park.”

The lead detective on the case reported that during their search of Davis’ home they found what seemed like trophies in his bedroom: laminated photos of child pornography on his walls, with a name on the back of each picture.

Davis was found guilty on 15 counts in July of this year.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a statement Sunday on Davis’ sentence.

“Over the course of more than 20 years, the defendant groomed, manipulated, threatened and molested children from his neighborhood and extended family. This dangerous pedophile tormented and destroyed the lives of his victims and the community while operating in the shadows to avoid the notice of law enforcement. Through the bravery of his numerous young victims, the defendant was captured, tried, and will now serve the rest of his life in prison. The district attorney’s office would like to thank the bravery and persistence of the victims and their family members as well as the hard work of the Colorado Springs Police Department,” the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

