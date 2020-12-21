Advertisement

Paying extra for USPS shipping doesn’t guarantee delivery by Christmas

There’s still time to meet carrier deadlines in hopes for delivery by Christmas
By Melissa Henry
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Postal Service is offering priority express delivery with just four days until Christmas, saying packages dropped off by Dec. 23 will likely make it in time for the holiday.

“We are keeping busy, working hard, delivering everything that we can,” said U.S. Postal Service carrier Lisa Johnson. “Definitely working extended hours, both carriers and window clerks.”

However, there’s no guarantee packages will arrive by December 25th. The service normally offers a money-back guarantee, but that goes away each year during the busy holiday season.

Here are deadlines left this week for major carriers:

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

UPS

Dec. 21 – UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 – UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23 – UPS Next Day Air

FedEx

Dec. 21: FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 22: FedEx 2Day

Dec. 23: FedEx Standard and Priority Overnight

In Colorado Springs, it’s estimated 25,000 packages are delivered before 9 in the morning in the days leading up to Christmas. Carriers start their routes sometimes before 6 a.m. Post office officials suggest checking for a package delivery at your house before heading out for the day.

The pandemic caused a surge in online shopping in general, so that impact is now being combined with the business of the holidays for carriers. Carriers say it’s part of their job to deliver joy, especially at a time when people need it most.

“People are reaching out in other ways, by sending packages and gifts, and we are happy to be a part of that. You’ll see some of us carriers wearing Santa hats because that’s kind of how we feel sometimes.”

