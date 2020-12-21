Paralegal pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct for allegedly leaking arrest papers in Letecia Stauch murder case

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct for allegedly leaking arrest papers to the public tied to the case against Letecia Stauch.

Stauch is accused of murdering her own stepson, Gannon Stauch. Click here to read more on that case. As of Monday, Stauch is scheduled to receive a second mental health evaluation to see if she is fit to stand trial with her next court date set for Jan. 19.

Sherie Farstveet, an Adams County paralegal, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to a count of attempted official misconduct, a misdemeanor. According to 11 News partner The Gazette, prosecutors dropped the original charge against her, first-degree official misconduct, in exchange for her guilty plea to the lesser count. The deal averted a trial scheduled for the same day. She had faced up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the original charge.

