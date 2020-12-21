Advertisement

Paralegal pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct for allegedly leaking arrest papers in Letecia Stauch murder case

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon Stauch.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct for allegedly leaking arrest papers to the public tied to the case against Letecia Stauch.

Stauch is accused of murdering her own stepson, Gannon Stauch. Click here to read more on that case. As of Monday, Stauch is scheduled to receive a second mental health evaluation to see if she is fit to stand trial with her next court date set for Jan. 19.

Sherie Farstveet, an Adams County paralegal, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to a count of attempted official misconduct, a misdemeanor. According to 11 News partner The Gazette, prosecutors dropped the original charge against her, first-degree official misconduct, in exchange for her guilty plea to the lesser count. The deal averted a trial scheduled for the same day. She had faced up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted of the original charge.

Click here to read more from 11 News partner The Gazette.

WARNING: Disturbing content. You can read the arrest papers for Letecia Stauch below:

