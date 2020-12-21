Moose illegally killed near Kenosha Pass; $1,000 reward offered for arrest

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officers are searching for the person(s) responsible for the illegal shooting of a moose near Kenosha Pass earlier in December.

“This was a senseless and disgraceful act that demonstrates a complete disregard for our state’s wildlife, and the parties responsible need to be held accountable,” said District Wildlife Manager Dawson Swanson in a statement released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Monday.

Swanson discovered the carcass of the female moose over the weekend. According to CPW, the poacher only took two hind quarters and left the rest of the animal behind to rot.

Colorado Operation Game Thief is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or citation in the case. Anyone who noticed anything out of the ordinary in the area of Kenosha Pass between Dec. 15-18 or knows of anyone who harvested a moose recently is urged to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Denver office at 303-291-7227. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 877-265-6648 or by emailing game.thief@state.co.us.

