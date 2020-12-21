MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Dec. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Tyler Smith, 28, is making his second straight appearance on our wanted fugitives list. He is accused of first-degree murder after deliberation, assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault. Smith is described as a 145-pound, 5-foot-11 white male with black hair and green eyes.

Jorge Siguenza Martinez faces two counts of felony menacing with a weapon, along with charges of reckless driving, vehicular eluding, harassment and menacing. Siguenza Martinez is described as a 31-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 250 pounds and is 6-foot-1.

Nathaniel Strawder, 27, is accused of a laundry list of offenses, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstructing a law enforcement officer, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, using a fake license plate and reckless driving. Strawder is described as a 5-foot-11 white male with brown hair and green eyes and weighs 140.

Twenty-eight-year-old Cameron Johnson-Brown is also wanted on a slew of charges, including first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, identity theft, weapon possession by a previous offender, theft, and aggravated robbery. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Poe, 38, is wanted om charges of felony menacing with a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, weapon possession by a previous offender, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. Poe is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-11 Black man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gary Stanley, 33, is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, false imprisonment for more than 12 hours, and obstructing telephone service. He’s described as white, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

