Advertisement

Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.(Source: USGS Summit Webcam)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:58 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting. The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a “low-level steam cloud” was lingering in the area.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undated file photo of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office downtown Colorado Springs headquarters.
Firearm, ballistics vest and other items stolen from El Paso County deputy’s vehicle
CSPD to start live fire training
Colorado Springs homeowner holds down burglary suspect until police arrive
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Photo of the avalanche that occurred in the backcountry in San Juan County on Dec. 19, 2020.
2 killed in avalanche in San Juan County
Prevalence of Active COVID-19 infections in Colorado. Report released to the public on 12/18/20.
New modeling report shows COVID-19 data in Colorado trending ‘much better than most states’ according to state epidemiologist

Latest News

Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from...
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held
McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China...
McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie crumbs in China
In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, Alfred Farrar, a Tuskegee Airman who is...
Ex-Tuskegee Airman Alfred Thomas Farrar dies at age 99
Mild start to the week
Nice Beginning to the Week