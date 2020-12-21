Advertisement

Crash closed part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening.

Last time 11 News checked in with police at about 4:30 p.m., no details on possible injuries were available. Police confirmed with 11 News that northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park at that time.

Northbound Powers was back open at about 4:45 p.m.

This article may not be updated depending on the details of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a crash impacting traffic.

Click here for a live traffic map.

At about 4 p.m., Colorado Springs Traffic posted the following to Twitter:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undated file photo of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office downtown Colorado Springs headquarters.
Firearm, ballistics vest and other items stolen from El Paso County deputy’s vehicle
A team consisting of multiple agencies makes the difficult trek to the site of a backcountry...
Bodies of 2 skiers recovered following San Juan County avalanche; victims ID’d
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
CSPD to start live fire training
Colorado Springs homeowner holds down burglary suspect until police arrive
Prevalence of Active COVID-19 infections in Colorado. Report released to the public on 12/18/20.
New modeling report shows COVID-19 data in Colorado trending ‘much better than most states’ according to state epidemiologist

Latest News

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Paralegal pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct for allegedly leaking arrest papers in Letecia Stauch murder case
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’
Basketball (Source: Gray News)
Colorado ‘Season B’ sports with CHSAA, including high school basketball, approved to start in January
Colorado Springs, El Paso County announce tax relief plan for qualifying restaurants as they call on state to reopen indoor dining