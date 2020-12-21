Crash closed part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Monday evening.
Last time 11 News checked in with police at about 4:30 p.m., no details on possible injuries were available. Police confirmed with 11 News that northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park at that time.
Northbound Powers was back open at about 4:45 p.m.
This article may not be updated depending on the details of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a crash impacting traffic.
Click here for a live traffic map.
At about 4 p.m., Colorado Springs Traffic posted the following to Twitter:
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.