Colorado Springs, El Paso County announce tax relief plan for qualifying restaurants as they call on state to reopen indoor dining

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Restaurants suffering during the pandemic have some relief on the way.

Colorado Springs and El Paso County jointly announced Monday a sales tax relief plan for restaurants that have seen declining sales due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Below is an excerpt from the news release explaining how it would work:

“Pending approval, applicants will only apply once for both the city and the county’s tax relief program. While the city and the county are partnering on this program, each organization’s plan will have some similarities and differences.

“Both programs will have the same threshold to participate. To qualify for the program, relief/assistance program restaurants must have incurred a greater than 5 percent loss from third quarter 2019 to third quarter 2020. The maximum rebate is $1,400 per month (or sales tax on up to $70,000 in sales).”

Colorado Springs’ tax plan is expected to be approved by January, while the county’s version could be approved this month.

That announcement comes on the heels of a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking for indoor dining to be reopened across El Paso County.

“They need relief now, right now,” El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Waller told reporter Spencer Wilson Dec. 18. “Today, not two weeks from now, not a month from now. Those restaurant owners need relief now. They call me every single day and say, ‘Mark, we make our money during the holiday season and every day that we can’t have in-person dining ... it is another day we risk going under. We need help now.’”

Waller, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and other city and county officials sent a letter to Polis Sunday asking for restaurants to be reopened at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of two households per table to start, with an increase to 50 percent if COVID numbers continue to decline. The proposal was a counter to the state’s proposed five-star program, which would allow some businesses to stay open if they followed certain requirements. Local officials said opening all restaurants at 25 percent would offer much more immediate relief

“The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC, the Colorado Springs Restaurant Association, El Paso County Public Health, and especially restaurant owners themselves have done a tremendous amount of work to accommodate customers in a safe and sustainable way,” Suthers said. “We appreciate the state’s efforts and share mutual goals to protect lives and livelihoods during this pandemic. However, the five-star program as proposed to reward businesses for adhering to COVID public health restrictions is onerous, expensive, and not an effective solution for restaurants. It will result in considerable, unnecessary cost and administrative burden to both businesses and taxpayers.”

The letter to Polis was sent Sunday. The city and county have not yet received a response.

