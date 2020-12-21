Colorado ‘Season B’ sports with CHSAA, including high school basketball, approved to start in January

DENVER (KKTV) -Multiple Colorado high school sports, including basketball, were approved to start practice and competition in January.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced on Monday they secured variances from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) which will allow “Season B” sports and activities to start practice on Jan. 18. Originally, season B was scheduled to start on Feb. 1, the approved calendar is being revised allowing competition to start on Jan. 25.

The following sports have been approved to start practice on Jan. 18:

-Ice hockey

-Skiing

-Girls swimming

-Wrestling

-Basketball

-Competitive Spirit

Click here for more from CHSAA. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.