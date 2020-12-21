Advertisement

1st shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine begin distribution in the U.S.

By CBS News
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS) - Initial shipments of the second coronavirus vaccine authorized in the U.S. left a distribution center Sunday, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The trucks left the factory in the Memphis area with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized their emergency rollout.

Hours later on Sunday, an expert committee released details on who would be next in line for early doses of the Moderna vaccine and a similar one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech. Pfizer’s shots were first shipped out a week ago and started being used the next day, kicking off the nation’s biggest vaccination drive.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots shipped so far and going out over the next few weeks are nearly all going to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes, based on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The expert panel’s advice is almost always endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). No matter what the CDC says, there will be differences from state to state, because their health departments have different ideas about who should be closer to the front of the line.

Public health experts say the shots -- and others in the pipeline -- are the only way to stop a virus that has been spreading wildly. Nationwide, more than 219,000 people per day on average test positive for the virus, which has killed more than 314,000 in the U.S. and nearly 1.7 million worldwide.

Both the new Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech shot require two doses several weeks apart. The second dose must be from the same company as the first. Both vaccines appeared safe and strongly protective in large, still unfinished studies.

