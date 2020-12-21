1 jumps from building after fire starts in Pueblo fourplex

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One person jumped from a second-story window after a fire started in a Pueblo fourplex overnight.

The fire was reported sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning in a 120-year-old building in the 500 block of West 11th Street, said Capt. Woody Percival with the Pueblo Fire Department. The building was fully occupied, and all residents got out safely other than the one who jumped. Percival said that resident was hurt from the impact but is expected to recover.

Crews had the fire out and the scene cleared within two hours. The fire caused enough to damage to the building to render it temporarily unlivable. A chaplain who assists the Pueblo police and fire departments worked with the seven residents to find places to stay overnight. The Red Cross has been contacted to help with longer-term housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Arson is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.