Advertisement

Iraqi army: Rocket barrage targets US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest, as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says a residential complex and some cars were damaged, but didn’t mention anything about casualties.

Three Iraqi officials also say at least three rockets were fired.

They say the U.S. Embassy’s C-RAM defense system was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD to start live fire training
Colorado Springs homeowner holds down burglary suspect until police arrive
CSPD squad car.
Colorado Springs police warn of ‘Card Cracking’ scam on Snapchat, more than 17 community members targeted
Prevalence of Active COVID-19 infections in Colorado. Report released to the public on 12/18/20.
New modeling report shows COVID-19 data in Colorado trending ‘much better than most states’ according to state epidemiologist
11 Call For Action: Woman warns others after losing $95K to scammer
Suspects target teachers in nationwide unemployment scam
The remains of missing Colorado boy Gannon Stauch were found in Florida. His own stepmother is...
2nd mental evaluation scheduled for the woman suspected of killing Gannon Stauch

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Trump to return to Georgia to support GOP Senate candidates
Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State