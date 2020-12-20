Firearm, ballistics vest and other items stolen from El Paso County deputy’s vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A brazen thief broke into a deputy’s patrol vehicle parked right outside sheriff’s office headquarters overnight.

The deputy discovered the break-in around 3:45 Sunday morning. The crook stole the deputy’s Glock 45, along with magazines and ammunition, as well as the deputy’s ballistic vest, body camera, and sheriff’s office badge.

The vehicle had been parked in the 20 block of Vermijo Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the department building was searched, along with the surrounding area. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 719-390-5555. Anonymous tips can be submitted through email at DeborahMynatt@elpasoco.com.

