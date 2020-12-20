Army beats Air Force 10-7, wins Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Jakobi Buchanan scored on a 1-yard run with 73 seconds left and Army rallied past Air Force 10-7 to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the ninth time.

Arik Smith’s interception on a deflected pass sealed it. Quinn Maretzki kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter for Army’s other points.

Haaziq Daniels found Kyle Patterson for a 10-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the third quarter for Air Force.

