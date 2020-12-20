Advertisement

2 killed in avalanche in San Juan County

Photo of the avalanche that occurred in the backcountry in San Juan County on Dec. 19, 2020.
Photo of the avalanche that occurred in the backcountry in San Juan County on Dec. 19, 2020.(CAIC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVERTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities have recovered the bodies of two skiers in the aftermath of a deadly avalanche in San Juan County.

The pair were reported overdue Saturday evening after failing to return from skiing in the backcountry near Ophir Pass. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said, rescue crews set off in the dark and from a helicopter were able to see evidence of a large avalanche and ski tracks nearby.

“The two skiers were later found buried in the avalanche debris.”

Conditions were too dangerous to mount a recovery effort Saturday night. San Juan County Search and Rescue and other agencies returned to the area Sunday to recover the bodies.

CAIC offered condolences to the skiers’ loved ones.

The deceased have not been identified at this time.

