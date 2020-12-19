New modeling report shows COVID-19 data in Colorado trending ‘much better than most states’ according to state epidemiologist

DENVER (KKTV) - The COVID-19 data in Colorado is trending in the right direction.

Friday afternoon El Paso County Public Health shared a positive update on a decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. Then Friday night, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment alongside the Colorado School of Public Health released an updated statewide modeling report. The modeling report shows there is no evidence of a Thanksgiving bump, up to 18 days after the holiday. The report also shows the current level of transmission control, hospital demand and cases should continue to decline.

“The steady downward trend in Colorado is not what is being seen across the country. Colorado’s trend is much better than most states. Coloradans’ actions and Colorado policies made a difference and prevented a substantial Thanksgiving surge and have led to the declines we are seeing now,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, CDPHE.

The models are based on Colorado data and assumptions based on the current state of the science. However, there is still a concern with holidays like Christmas on the horizon.

“We can’t let up now. Hope is on the horizon with the vaccine. We need to make it through the holidays with the level of diligence we had over Thanksgiving. Please only celebrate in-person with the people who live with you,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “The best gift we can all receive is a healthy holiday season.”

Click here for the latest report. Click here for previous reports. Click here for regional models.

