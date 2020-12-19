Advertisement

New modeling report shows COVID-19 data in Colorado trending ‘much better than most states’ according to state epidemiologist

Prevalence of Active COVID-19 infections in Colorado. Report released to the public on 12/18/20.
Prevalence of Active COVID-19 infections in Colorado. Report released to the public on 12/18/20.(Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Group)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The COVID-19 data in Colorado is trending in the right direction.

Friday afternoon El Paso County Public Health shared a positive update on a decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. Then Friday night, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment alongside the Colorado School of Public Health released an updated statewide modeling report. The modeling report shows there is no evidence of a Thanksgiving bump, up to 18 days after the holiday. The report also shows the current level of transmission control, hospital demand and cases should continue to decline.

“The steady downward trend in Colorado is not what is being seen across the country. Colorado’s trend is much better than most states. Coloradans’ actions and Colorado policies made a difference and prevented a substantial Thanksgiving surge and have led to the declines we are seeing now,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, CDPHE.

The models are based on Colorado data and assumptions based on the current state of the science. However, there is still a concern with holidays like Christmas on the horizon.

“We can’t let up now. Hope is on the horizon with the vaccine. We need to make it through the holidays with the level of diligence we had over Thanksgiving. Please only celebrate in-person with the people who live with you,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “The best gift we can all receive is a healthy holiday season.”

Click here for the latest report. Click here for previous reports. Click here for regional models.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Ice Castles Media Relations
Dillon Ice Castles in Colorado open this weekend, tickets go on sale Friday morning
KKTV
I-25 southbound back open north of Pueblo following a crash
44-year-old man suspected of sex crimes against a child in Colorado Springs
Surveillance video shows a person place a dog outside of a vehicle and then drive away on 12/12...
Driver appears to abandon a dog in Colorado Springs, investigation underway
BioButton device used to monitor vital signs after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Some people in Colorado are utilizing a vital sign monitoring device after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

CSPD squad car.
Colorado Springs police warn of ‘Card Cracking’ scam on Snapchat, more than 17 community members targeted
Vaccine Approved.
FDA approves emergency use of a 2nd COVID-19 vaccine
Santa parade in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Santa parade spreads holiday cheer in Colorado Springs
Nice weekend ahead
Mild Weekend