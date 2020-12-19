Man suspected of attempted human trafficking of a minor in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a 50-year-old man suspected of attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude.

The arrest of Gary Hargraves was made on Thursday in the 1400 block of S. Corona Ave. Police believe Hargraves arranged for what CSPD describes as a “sex date” between a sex buyer and a person Hargraves believed to be an underage girl. Officers with the Downtown Area Response Team and Metro Vice Unit detectives worked the case.

As of Friday night, Hargraves was being held in jail on a $50,000 bond according to online records.

With cases like this one 11 News wants to remind the public of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Colorado:

If you are concerned that you have encountered a case of human trafficking, you can call the Colorado Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-866-455-5075.

Click here for more information on the task force.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.